Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Border Police's haredi Avnat Company on Thursday together with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Police Commissioner Daniel Levi, and Border Police Commander Deputy Commissioner Berik Yitzhak.

During the visit, Netanyahu was briefed by the commander of the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police, Assistant Commissioner Eiran Levi, about the forces' activities in the area and the character of the haredi company which operates while maintaining a haredi lifestyle.

Netanyahu spoke to the officers, telling them, "We are fighting for our existence, that of the people of Israel, the Torah of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the State of Israel. It's a struggle that doesn't stop. We had victories, and we will need to continue holding David's swords to continue existing here. We also need our heritage, but also a sword in hand, since we are fighting those who want to exterminate us.

"Your enlistment is that of generations. We were exiled from here, were returned, and we will only maintain our hold on this land if we can fight; the same goes for our faith, identity, and awareness. I was happy to hear that you maintain a haredi-religious lifestyle; that's our aim, to integrate the sword and the Torah. You want to progress, contribute, and defend your home, and I very much appreciate that. You are the tip of the spear, and we want to expand this force. It's important to understand: there is no contradiction between Torah and service. You are doing a holy deed - to ensure Israel's eternity," he noted.

National Security Minister Ben-Gvir added: "You are the first combat officers in the unit that we established in the Border Police for the haredi public, the pioneers, and with G-d's help, many more will come after you. That is how you integrate haredim in the security bodies, without creating polarisation or hatred, and with the full support of the police senior command. If a terrorist threatens you, eliminate him. If there's a dilemma between your lives and that of a terrorist, your lives always come first. You are partaking in a historic mission fulfilled by the greatest of every generation by defending and fighting for our land."