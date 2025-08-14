Minister of Finance and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich participated on Thursday in the launch ceremony for the E1 construction project between Jerusalem and Maaleh Adumim, and proclaimed that it was a strategic step to strengthen the two cities as well as a response to what he calls "European hypocrisy."

"After 20 years of promises and diplomatic delays, and as we see the hypocrisy of the European nations, we understand how crazy it was to capitulate to them all these years," Smotrich told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the ceremony. He noted that next Wednesday, the High Planning Council will convene and approve the plan to construct 3,400 housing units in the area. "This is certainly a historic day."

This Minister stressed the importance of territorial continuity, which the project will enable, a link between Jerusalem in the west until the Dead Sea, while cutting off the series of Arab settlements from the north and south. "This move strengthens Jerusalem and Maaleh Adumim, and takes the terrible idea of dividing Israel off the agenda. It's a celebratory and historic day."

Smotrich thanked US President Donald Trump, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, and the current administration for their support for the move. According to the Minister, even during Joe Biden's term, the government managed to advance the recognition of 28 communities as well as construction. But "there is no doubt that we're getting a giant boost from the current administration... this is an opportunity to say thank you for this partnership."

Regarding the intentions by some Western countries to recognize a Palestinian state next month, he stated: "While they vote on declarations, we will lay the facts on the ground. We are building, paving, recognizing, and planning, and we will even enact de facto sovereignty... There will be no Palestinian state, there will be no Palestinian Authority, there will be one big Jewish state between the sea and the river."

Directly addressing the European states, he added, "You will not determine the Jewish people's future. After 2000 years of not controlling our destiny, we returned to our homeland, and we have great power... You will not establish a Palestinian state with your hypocrisy; you will not tear away parts of our homeland and endanger our future. In the face of your intentions, we will strengthen our hold on the territories of our land."