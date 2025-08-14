Hamas captivity survivors, together with the wife of a hostage who was murdered in captivity, have released a powerful short video message to Trump, expressing the dangers of expanded fighting and urging an immediate comprehensive deal to free all 50 remaining hostages and end the war.

They thanked him for bringing 39 hostages home and warn that time is running out, emphasizing that escalated fighting puts the remaining hostages at even greater risk.

Participating in the video are captivity survivors Naama Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, Doron Steinbrecher, Sasha Troufanov, Arbel Yehoud, and Iair Horn, as well as Michal Lobanov, wife of Alex Lobanov, who was murdered in Hamas captivity last August alongside five other hostages.

”President Trump, you have the power to make history, to be the 'President of Peace' who ended the war, ended the suffering, and brought every hostage home.”