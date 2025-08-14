In a cramped third-floor apartment in Jerusalem, a fridge door swings open with a soft creak. Miriam stares inside: half a loaf of bread, a carton of milk, two eggs.

Her 8-year-old son darts in from the hallway, asking about dinner. She smiles, but her gaze lingers on the shelves. If help doesn’t come by Thursday, there’s no backup plan.

Kupas Yerushalayim, led by Harav Binyomin Finkel shlit”a, has identified 2,160 families in six Jerusalem neighborhoods who are struggling desperately this summer to keep their children fed.

In response to the time-sensitive need, a worldwide campaign has been launched to provide immediate relief. The organization knows the names, the homes, and the real needs — and when help arrives, it goes straight into the kitchens where it’s needed most.

Every donation is turned into staples: bread, milk, eggs, potatoes, and fresh vegetables. No extras — just the basics that keep a family going. These packages mean more than food. They mean dignity, stability, and a reprieve from the daily fear of an empty table.

Tonight, Miriam’s family is one of 2,160 in Jerusalem waiting to see if help will arrive. Kupas Yerushalayim’s campaign is working to reach every one of these homes before the week is out. Readers can donate here to fill a table in Jerusalem today.

SPONSOR A FAMILY THIS WEEK