The IDF and ISA have eliminated nearly two dozen Hamas terrorists, among them a sniper who murdered IDF soldier Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat earlier this month.

In a joint IDF and ISA operation, approximately 20 Hamas terrorists from the Al-Shati battalion, including Nukhba terrorists, observation terrorists, engineers, and snipers, were struck by the IAF and eliminated.

Muhammed Abu Jattab, a platoon commander and sniper in the Al-Shati battalion, was eliminated in the strike.

Throughout the war, he carried out numerous sniper attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, including the incident on July 9 where Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat was killed during a targeted raid to dismantle terror infrastructure at the UNRWA Center in Gaza City.

In addition, Ismael Shakshak, a Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7, was eliminated in the activity.