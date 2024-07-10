The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Wednesday morning that Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat, 21, from Kfar Saba fell during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

Lahat served in the Maglan Unit, the Commando Brigade.

On Monday, the IDF announced that an IDF medic from the 99th Division was seriously wounded in battle in northern Gaza.

The medic was evacuated to a hospital in Israel for treatment and his family has been informed of his condition.

Meanwhile, the IDF updated on Tuesday evening that the IAF, using precise munition, struck a terrorist from Hamas' military wing who took part, among other terrorist activities, in the October 7 brutal massacre carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “The IDF is looking into the reports that civilians were harmed, adjacent to the Alawda School in the south of Khan Yunis, which is located near the location of the strike. The incident is under review.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent claimed earlier on Tuesday that dozens of civilians were killed and wounded in the Israeli strike, which, according to reports, hit tents near the school hosting Gazans who fled their homes. Sources in Gaza claimed that 29 people were killed in the attack.

Earlier this week, the Paratroopers Brigade, the 7th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit operated both above and below ground in the Shejaiya area under the command of the 98th Division.

The soldiers of the division engaged in close-quarters combat with terrorist cells and eliminated more than 150 terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure and encountered and destroyed booby-trapped buildings and explosives.

In addition, the soldiers located dozens of weapons and intelligence documents that the terrorists left behind.

Elsewhere, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) launched a counterterrorism operation in the area of Gaza City, including in UNRWA headquarters.

The operation began following intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure, operatives, weapons, and investigation and detention rooms in the area of Gaza City.