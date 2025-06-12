Earlier on Thursday, the IDF and ISA struck Hamas terrorists who were operating in a structure in the Shati area in central Gaza that was being used as a weapons production facility, a joint statement confirmed.

The facility struck was used to produce weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization and were intended to be used in terror attacks targeting IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

The facility operators were terrorists who were part of Hamas’s weapons production unit.

Hamas embedded this weapon production facility in close proximity to a medical site. This site was not damaged during the strike.

Hamas is a terrorist organization that systematically violates international law, exploiting the civilian population and civilian infrastructure as human shields for its terrorist activity.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.