Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah continues to threaten Israel against going to war against his organization.

"The resistance (Hezbollah) will assist in battle all nations in the region that were attacked with occupation, massacres, aggression, threats by Israel," he stated.

In a special address for the Ashura holiday, Nasrallah said: "Since October 8th Lebanon has been in a different campaign and has opened a front of support in the al-Aqsa Flood campaign since it is the campaign of the entire Umma (Muslim nation), in addition with the fronts of support in Yemen and Iraq, and together with us Syria and Iran are assisting as well."

According to Nasrallah, "There are three countries that are still suffering from Israeli occupation, aggression, and terror, they are Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria."

In this context, the leader noted that "Yemen managed to prevent ships that belong to the aggressor from passing through the Red Sea to occupied Palestine and it forced a siege on the Eilat Port which has gone bankrupt as the Zionist entities admitted.

"The Israeli occupation forces admitted for the first time that it has a shortage of tanks because of damage of the fronts in Gaza and the north," claimed Nasrallah. "If your tanks enter Lebanon and south Lebanon you won't suffer from a shortage of tanks since you won't have tanks at all."

Sending a message to Israel he warned that "the continued harm of civilians will prod the resistance to attack towns which have not been attacked until now."

The Hezbollah leader confidently declared: "The threat of war hasn't scared us for the past ten months when Israel didn't have a shortage of tanks."

He added: "For the first time, the Israeli entity is in a severe condition on all levels as its leaders admitted, the politicians and the military officials. For the first time, the occupation's leaders and elites are talking about the destruction of the Third Temple, the end, and the riddance."