Government ministers criticize the Supreme Court for the way the discussion is being conducted today (Tuesday) regarding petitions against the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

Minister of Justice Yariv Levin said: "The cries heard today in the Supreme Court hall echo the cries of millions, whose rights are trampled and whose democratic decision made at the ballot box is taken from them by a handful of arrogant and detached judges. For decades, this has been done quietly, with an appearance of respectability, and with voices of criticism being silenced immediately."

"In the last two years, since I put the judicial reform on the table, the truth has come to light. The people can no longer be silenced. We want true freedom before Passover," Levin added.

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, said: "It is regrettable that the head of the ISA is clinging to his role instead of understanding the hint and going home. Time and again he tries to remain in his position by force. This is not democratic, it is not professional – and it will also not succeed."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch noted that "When the Supreme Court takes upon itself the powers of the Knesset and the government – powers that are not its own – it is natural that many citizens will feel this is the place where they should shout their cry. Instead of throwing the case out, Supreme Court judges continue the discussion on an issue where the law is clear to all. The head of the ISA must finish his term by April 10."

The opposition accused the Prime Minister of trying to sow chaos in the courtroom. Chairman of the Democrats Yair Golan claimed: "The chaos in the Supreme Court is an order from above. The poison machine has entered the Supreme Court in order to intimidate the judges. This is how a mafia operates. The struggle between the rule of law and the accused Netanyahu has never been clearer than this."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid added: "The orchestrated riot in the Supreme Court and the disgraceful exploitation of the pain of bereaved families at the hands of Netanyahu and his people is a dismal move by the criminal October 7th government that seeks to harm the rule of law and communal life in Israel."