שירה ותפילה בזירת הפיגוע בכרמיאל 'אורות כרמיאל'

Dozens gathered on Wednesday evening to pray, sing and light candles at the scene of the stabbing attack in Karmiel .

The prayer was led by the head of the Hesder yeshiva in Karmiel, Rabbi Yaakov Yadid, together with deputy mayor Pinchas Sirokah and city council member Yair Stern.

Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi , 19, from Nahariya, was murdered in the stabbing attack, which took place at a mall in Karmiel. Another soldier from the battalion was seriously injured in the attack.

Iakiminskyi eliminated the terrorist, Joad Rabia', an Israeli Arab, about 20 years of age, from the Nahef Local Council, which is very close to Karmiel.

With his heroic actions Iakiminskyi saved his friend's life, along with the lives of many others who were in the crowded mall during the attack

Four members of the terrorist's family arrived at the mall after the attack - his mother, father, brother and sister - and all of them were arrested by the police.