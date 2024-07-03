The IDF announced on Wednesday that Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, aged 19 from Nahariya, was murdered in a stabbing attack in a mall in Karmiel in northern Israel.

Iakiminskyi served as a driver in the 71st Battalion, 188th Brigade. During the attack, an additional soldier from his battalion was severely injured.

The terrorist, Joad Rabia', a 20-year-old Israeli Arab from Nahef, a town adjacent to Karmiel, was eliminated by the soldier who was killed.

The terrorist's mother, father, sister, and brother came to the mall after the attack and were arrested.