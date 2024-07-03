Three people were injured Wednesday around noon after they were stabbed in a Carmiel mall.

The stabbing, whcih took place on the second floor of the Hutzot Carmiel mall, left two of the victims with serious injuries and the third with moderate to serious injuries.

According to reports, the stabber was neutralized.

Israel Police are investigating the motivations behind the stabbing.

MDA's Director General has reported that two people were very seriously injured, while a third suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Israel Police confirmed "initial reports regarding a suspected terror attack."

"A short time ago, we received a report to the police hotline regarding a suspected stabbing attack in the city of Carmiel, during which two men were injured lightly and moderately. The stabber was neutralized at the scene and large numbers of police forces from the northern district are at the scene."