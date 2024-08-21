The police and ISA have succeeded in arresting a terrorist cell, minutes before it was to carry out a terrorist attack near Karmiel.

The cell members planned to throw Molotov cocktails at vehicles traveling on Route 85 near the Gil'on Junction and set the adjacent forest on fire, all due to nationalistic motives.

On Wednesday morning, an indictment will be filed against them at the Haifa District Court.

The incident occurred some two weeks ago, when Northern District police officers spotted two suspicious youths dressed in black clothing in a parking lot near the Gil'on Junction at around 4:30 a.m. holding suspicious objects.

During the course of the investigation, the police identified that the two had finished preparing several Molotov cocktails filled with flammable material and that at the scene additional items were found that raised the police's suspicions that the two had planned to throw the Molotov cocktails at Route 85 at passing vehicles, due to nationalistic motives.

The two suspects were arrested and transferred to joint interrogation by the ISA and the Central District Police.

From the interrogation, it emerged that the group arrived during the night hours at a gas station near their place of residence, where they filled a gas can, continued on electric bicycles to a parking lot near the Gilboa Junction, and began preparing Molotov cocktails while filming their actions with the cell phone they had.

It further emerged in the investigation that the two intended to throw the Molotov cocktails at vehicles with Jewish drivers traveling in the vicinity of the Gil'on Junction. In addition, the defendants were equipped with a charcoal lighter with which they intended to set fire to the nearby forest for nationalistic reasons.