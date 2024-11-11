Scene of the rocket strike in Carmiel
Scene of the rocket strike in CarmielCarmiel municipality spokesperson

Three people were injured Monday afternoon in Kafr Bi'ina, near the city of Carmiel, after a massive barrage of rockets was launched towards northern Israel.

One of the injured, a 27-year-old woman, is in moderate condition, while two others - a man of about 35 and an eight-month-old infant, suffered light injuries.

According to the IDF, around 50 projectiles were identified in the barrage on Carmiel.

Related articles:

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Services hotline received a number of reports of direct hits on buildings in both Bi'ina and Carmiel.

credit: עיריית כרמיאל
credit: עיריית כרמיאל
credit: עיריית כרמיאל
credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א