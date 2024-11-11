Scene of the rocket strike in Carmiel

Three people were injured Monday afternoon in Kafr Bi'ina, near the city of Carmiel, after a massive barrage of rockets was launched towards northern Israel.

One of the injured, a 27-year-old woman, is in moderate condition, while two others - a man of about 35 and an eight-month-old infant, suffered light injuries.

According to the IDF, around 50 projectiles were identified in the barrage on Carmiel.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Services hotline received a number of reports of direct hits on buildings in both Bi'ina and Carmiel.

credit: עיריית כרמיאל

