Police officers in Karmiel arrested a suspect, a resident of Nahf in his 20s, who arrived on Tuesday at the police station in the city, stabbed a security guard with a sharp object, and fled.

The suspect confronted the security guard at the station and an additional officer for a reason that is currently unknown. He was caught following a short pursuit.

Initially, the police emphasized that the motive for the incident was criminal but later announced that all directions were being investigated.

MDA reported that EMTs and paramedics tended to the wounded security guard who was seriously wounded and took him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. The police officer, who was lightly wounded, was treated at the scene.