The scene of the attack in Karmiel

The political establishment has decided not to destroy the house of Joad Rabia' from the Israeli Arab village of Nahef who murdered Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi from Nahariya and his friend in a stabbing attack at a mall in Karmiel in July.

Ynet reported that the decision was made despite the unequivocal recommendation by the police to carry out the demolition and in line with the Shin Bet's recommendation not to.

It was claimed that the demolition may set off violent incidents by the Arabs in Galilee and inspire copycat attacks in the region.

The police estimated that it would be correct to create deterrence and to at least seal the house as was done in the past to terrorists in Jerusalem.

The Shin-Bet and police refused to comment.