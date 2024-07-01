Australian-born fitness and lifestyle coach Joseph Waks, who has become an advocate for the families impacted by the October 7th massacre, joined Real Talk host Hadassah Chen to discuss his experiences throughout the war.

“On October 8th, I went to Manhattan because we thought there's going to be pro-Israel marches - instead, people were demonstrating against the state of Israel, supporting Hamas, celebrating the death of Jews. I realized that we're on our own.”

“A few days later I picked myself up and I came to Israel with my son. He had just finished army service, but he came straight back here. We went down to the south, wherever people needed help, and we started working. There's nothing like seeing what I saw. I'll never forget the the smell, the visions.”

Joseph explained his revelation from Manhattan. “I've realized that this war is very different. Our people are united, and we're very very strong together. We've got a lot of talented people out there. We're doing so well, against all odds. This is the story of Israel.”

He has made bereaved families his personal mission in the war. “I've realized my passion was with helping the families and children that have lost loved ones. The children need us because with the war efforts going on right now, unfortunately, the children have been forgotten at times. I know that we can't bring back the loved ones, but we can ease their pain. As the fifth child in a family of seventeen, I have a lot of experience with children.”

He concluded by talking about his nonprofit, Our Children, which works to provide for bereaved children - everything from groceries and school supplies to electronics and Bar or Bat Mitzvah parties. “On October 7th, everyone in the Jewish nation around the world was called for reserve duty. Everywhere is the front lines now.”