Attorney Nathan Lewin, who has been voted as one of Washington's greatest lawyers for the past 30 years spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News on the upcoming US elections, and why he supports former US president Donald Trump.

Attorney Nathan Lewin says that he hopes, “Donald Trump will win a landslide election in the United States and that's going to make a big difference in terms of what Israel can do. I personally am a great believer and supporter of Bibi Netanyahu, whom I represented when they were first talking about accusing him criminally. I presented the argument on behalf of Netanyahu to the prosecutor, but he and his group of almost 30 supporters decided to prosecute Netanyahu. It was a really false prosecution and now the court in Israel has told the prosecution that they should drop that case, exactly because it is ridiculous to charge a politician with being bribed by getting favorable publicity.

Atty. Lewin admits to having been, “A Netanyahu fan even before then and I think he has done a very good job and is very powerful in terms of making sure that Israel can not only survive but be victorious. I think that would be magnificent, and in addition to Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu, I would like to see David Friedman as part of the team, because he was very much involved in efforts that I made in litigation to get the rights of an American citizen born in Jerusalem to get an American passport that says that that person was born in Israel and not in some international city, which is not part of Israel. Donald Trump, at the urging of various people, but also using his own instincts, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moved the embassy to Jerusalem, with David Friedman being very much involved in that.”

As someone who has been living in Washington for the past 60 years, Atty. Lewin says: “The current Israel-US relations are basically the fault of Barack Obama, who decided that he there was too close an alliance between the US and Israel and when he was elected he personally made it publicly clear that the US did not have a Judeo-Christian tradition but was equally Muslim-Christian. I think Barack Obama was a disaster to the US. I think he still controls very much of what goes on in the US, through a man by the name of Joe Biden and the people around Biden.”

“It is critical to vote the right candidate for Israel. I think and I hope that Trump will repeat the totally pro-Israel positions he took in his first term. Harris will be not only personally supportive of Palestinian causes, but she will surround herself with a host of people who are enemies of Israel and who want to see Israel essentially destroyed or obliterated. So I think it is an existential duty of every US citizen, certainly those who are Jewish and those who just want to see America survive, to vote for Trump,” emphasizes Atty Lewin.

Atty. Lewin admits that he feels antisemitism in the US every time he opens the newspaper or turns on the television, “When I lived in the suburbs of Washington there was an occasion or two when walking in the street, that a neighbor would yell out some antisemitic curses, but I have not encountered any physical disability or attack in the suburbs of Washington. Generally, I wear a hat. I brought a very important lawsuit on behalf of a psychologist in the Air Force who was ordered to remove his kippa [head covering]. That lawsuit in Washington went up to the Supreme Court of the United States, I lost that case in the Supreme Court, but because there was a legislative effort headed by a very important and magnificent Congressman called Steven Solarz, who spearheaded a bill that recognizes the right to wear a neat and conservative article of clothing with a military uniform and that's now federal law.”

Atty. Lewin ends by saying: “I come to Israel, I enjoy Jerusalem. Now because of my age I am much more limited than I used to be. I have a grandson learning in Yeshiva in Gush Etzion and a granddaughter in the army. I am trying to get to the Gush to enjoy some of the shiurim.”