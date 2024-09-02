It was truly an honor to host the renowned educator, teacher, and inspirational speaker Mrs. Miryam Swerdlov at our studio in Jerusalem. At 80 years young, she exudes the energy and enthusiasm of a teenager fresh from a summer camp.

Recently, she led a transformative four-week journey for young girls, taking them through Poland, Germany, and Israel. They visited significant historical sites, including Auschwitz and Dachau, and then traveled to Hebron in Israel.

Mrs. Swerdlov hails from a prominent family within the Chabad community, deeply connected to the legacy of the Rebbe. Her insights are as enlightening as they are engaging, and during our discussion, we explored a variety of fascinating topics. With her characteristic humor and vibrant personality, she shared her perspectives on life, education, and the importance of reaching out to the next generation.

Of course, our conversation also touched on the critical theme of the coming of Moshiach, a topic that feels especially vital in today's world. Mrs. Swerdlov's passion and optimism left us all inspired and eager to take action in our own lives. Hosting her was a powerful reminder of the impact that one dedicated individual can have on many.