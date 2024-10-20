Hosting Ami Kozak at our studio was a delightful experience; he brought a wonderful blend of humor and talent to the table. The comedian, impressionist, and musician is known for his work with the indie-pop band Distant Cousins, whose music has resonated in films and commercials worldwide.

With a background that includes studying under industry veterans and earning a degree from Berklee College of Music, Kozak has established himself as a versatile artist. His singles, including featured tracks in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" and "Criminal Minds," showcase his unique style as a composer and performer. Alongside his musical success, he engages fans with comedy sketches on social media and lends his voice to projects like the animated series "Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts," promising an exciting future ahead.

I first discovered Ami Kozak through his remarkable imitation of Prince Harry, which gained attention around the release of the latter's autobiography, "Spare." His repertoire also includes spot-on impressions of figures like Trump, Kamala Harris, and Bibi Netanyahu, but what truly sets him apart is his ability to blend humor with impactful messages.

As a strong pro-Israel advocate, Kozak has cultivated a growing following on social media, where his unique comedic style resonates with audiences, making him both liked and influential. His talent for using humor to address serious topics is a distinctive and powerful aspect of his work.