National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday night gave an interview to i24NEWS, and set a condition for his party to continue to be part of the government.

"We must not go for an agreement with Hamas, only wage a campaign against them. If the war stops - I will not be in the government," he stressed.

The minister added, "How is it possible not to continue the war? Both the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister understand that it is impossible to go for a settlement. We know what they want. They want to kill us because we are the Jewish state.”

"The Prime Minister knows very well that if the war stops, I will not be there. I said about Gaza, ‘If there is no war, I will not be there’, and the same is true for the north. We must have a war in the north. I am not threatening the Prime Minister. We must have a war because you do not make agreements with Nazis," said Ben Gvir.

He also commented on the criticism that has been levelled at him for commenting on the war even though he did not serve in the IDF.

"I wanted to serve in the army and they didn't let me. I saw all those ‘heroes’ who told me, ‘You are not the Chief of Staff’ [so who are you to talk?’. It turns out that I was right and you were all wrong."