Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely launched a fierce attack against the decision by the UK government to impose sanctions on Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In an interview with former MP Nigel Farage on GB News, Hotovely quoted MK Benny Gantz, who called the decision "a profound moral mistake and sends a dangerous message to the terrorists of Hamas."

She said that Israelis feel the British are "underestimating the judgment of the Israeli people when they go to vote in elections, that the Israelis don't know what they're doing."

The ambassador also attacked the upcoming summit in New York to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state.