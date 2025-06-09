MK Ofer Cassif of the Marxist Hadash party will stand trial on Monday for accusations of assaulting police officer Tzachi Azulay.

Among those attending the hearing are Otzma Yehudit Chairman National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and MK Yitzhak Kroizer, who came to support the officer.

"I came here to support the officer whom Ofer Cassif attacked. We expect the court to do justice. This is a severe incident where someone acted against police officers, and I expect the court to convict Cassif and send him to prison," Ben-Gvir stated.

MK Kroizer added, "I came here to support the officer who was attacked. Cassif is a terror supporter who attacked a police officer, he belongs behind bars."

The officer, Tzachi Azulay, delivered a short statement and said that the footage of the assault was sufficient for a conviction. "The video speaks for itself. Everything is pretty clear to everyone - I was attacked, I was run over, I was humiliated as a policeman who served his nation and state."

MK Cassif told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News in court: "What's important is that the bloody attack on Gaza stop immediately and that the hostages be released and that there will be an agreement of rehabilitation and reconciliation." When asked if he intends to apologize to the officer whom he assaulted, he replied: "What I have to say I'll say during the trial."

Approximately three years ago, Cassif was filmed striking the officer who blocked him from reaching a demonstration against the demolition of illegal buildings in a firing zone in At-Tuwani in the Masafer Yatta collection of illegal Arab settlements of the southern Hebron hills. He took advantage of his immunity and entered the closed military area with his vehicle.