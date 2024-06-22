Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview to Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, in which he was asked about the video he posted and which raised the ire of the Biden administration.

“I deeply appreciate the support we were given by President Biden and the United States administration for our war effort from the beginning. President Biden came here, he sent two carrier groups, and he gave us valuable assistance and ammunition and weapons from the beginning of the war. I appreciate that. And I remain appreciative,” stressed Netanyahu.

He added, “We began to see that we had some significant problems emerging a few months ago. And in fact, we tried, in many, many quiet conversations between our officials and American officials, and between me and the president to try to iron out this diminution of supply.”

“And we haven’t been able to solve it. Now this is crucial. It’s crucial for our common war aims to defeat Hamas and to prevent an escalation in Lebanon to a full-fledged war to have this supply. Because, otherwise, it hinders Israel’s ability to fight this war, which is an actual war of survival and multi-front war against Iran, that Iran terror axis and its various terrorist minions, Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and others.”

“I raised this issue with Secretary Blinken. And I said that we are being told by our Defense Department officials that barely a trickle is coming in. He said, ‘Well, everything is in process. We’re doing everything to untangle it. And to clear up the bottlenecks,’” Netanyahu continued.

“And I said, ‘Well, that’s what I expect to happen. Let’s make sure that it does happen. It must happen.’ And I quoted Churchill, who said to Roosevelt in World War II, ‘Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job.’ I said, give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job a lot faster.”

“And of course, prevent future wars. We’ll win this war against Hamas, deter a future war in the north with this Hezbollah and assure our common interest in the Middle East. I felt that airing it was absolutely necessary after months of quiet conversation that did not solve the problem,” stated Netanyahu.

In the video released Tuesday, Netanyahu expressed astonishment at moves from the Biden administration to hold up munitions shipments to Israel during the war against Hamas.

Later, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted with seeming bewilderment to Netanyahu's statement.

"We genuinely do not know what he is talking about. We just don't," she told reporters. "There was one particular shipment of munitions that was paused."

"We continue to have these constructive discussions with Israelis for the release of that particular shipment," she added. "There are no other pauses, none, no other poses or hold in place. Everything else is moving in due process."

On Thursday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby commented on Netanyahu’s video , telling reporters that the Prime Minister’s claims are “vexing and disappointing to us as much as it was incorrect.”

Netanyahu said in response to Kirby's statements, "I am prepared to suffer personal attacks provided that Israel gets the munitions it needs from the US."

In the interview with Punchbowl News, Netanyahu was asked what is his goal for his Congress speech next month, and how he responds to criticism from Democrats that it will be overtly partisan and playing to Republicans.

“I’m not a partisan, I’m not a Republican or a Democrat. I’m an Israeli patriot, and I speak on behalf of the Israeli people,” replied Netanyahu. “I intend to speak to the broad spectrum of the American people and to cull bipartisan support that is still solid in America and we need it to stay solid.”

