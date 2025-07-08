Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Tuesday at the White House for another meeting with US President Donald Trump - the second time the two have met in less than 24 hours.

The meeting comes amid intensive talks held in recent days between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar in Doha, in an effort to formulate a deal for the release of hostages.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu spoke to the media on Capitol Hill following his meeting with House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson.

"The President and I believe in a doctrine called peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes the peace. Our resolute action, the resolute decision of President Trump to act with us against those who seek to destroy Israel and threaten the peace of the world has made a remarkable change in the Middle East," said Netanyahu.

Addressing the recent 12-day conflict with Iran, the Prime Minister said, "The remarkable American B2 pilots showed remarkable perseverance, persistence and power. The soldiers of Israel fought like lions, our pilots struck like lightning and our common alliance roared like thunder. And this is having a great change in our region. There are opportunities for peace that we intend to realize. We’re working together on this."

"We have still to finish the job in Gaza, release all our hostages, eliminate and destroy Hamas’s military and governance capabilities because Gaza must have a different future, for our sake, for everyone’s sake. And no country will settle for less. We certainly will not," he said.

"These are all things that I discussed with President Trump. I may discuss further with him later in this visit. But I have to say that the coordination between our two countries, the coordination between an American president and an Israeli prime minister has been unmatched. It offers great promise for Israel, for America, for our region and for the world," Netanyahu concluded.