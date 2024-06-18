The Biden Administration reacted with seeming bewilderment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that it is "inconceivable" that the US would hold up munitions and weapons shipments to Israel during the war against Hamas.

"We genuinely do not know what he is talking about. We just don't," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing today (Tuesday). "There was one particular shipment of munitions that was paused."

"We continue to have these constructive discussions with Israelis for the release of that particular shipment," she added. "There are no other pauses, none, no other poses or hold in place."

"Everything else is moving in due process," Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier, Netanyahu stated during a video address, "When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the US has given Israel from the beginning of the war."

"But I also said something else, I said it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel. Israel, America's closest ally, [is] fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies," he said.

"Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case.

"During World War II, Churchill told the United States, Give us the tools, we'll do the job. And I say, give us the tools and we'll finish the job a lot faster,” Netanyahu said.