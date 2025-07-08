נתניהו לטראמפ: מגיע לך פרס נובל לשלום הבית הלבן

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Prime Minister Netanyahu presented President Trump with the letter of nomination during their meeting on Monday evening at the White House.

The letter explains the nomination, explaining that President Trump has "demonstrated steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, security, and stability around the world. In the Middle East, his efforts have brought about dramatic change and created new opportunities to expand the circle of peace and normalization."

It continues noting President Trump's pivotal role in facilitating the Abraham Accords. "These groundbreaking agreements established formal diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. These breakthroughs reshaped the Middle East and marked a historic advance toward peace, security, and regional stability. President Trump's vision and bold leadership promoted innovative diplomacy defined not by conflict and extremism but by cooperation, dialogue, and shared prosperity."

The letter concludes: "Few leaders have achieved such tangible breakthroughs to peace in such a short time. In these times of great historic change, I can think of no one more deserving than President Trump of the Nobel Peace Prize."