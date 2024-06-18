Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed astonishment at moves from the Biden Administration to hold up munitions shipments to Israel during the war against Hamas.

"When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the U.S. has given Israel from the beginning of the war," Netanyahu said in a video published this afternoon (Tuesday).

"But I also said something else, I said it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel. Israel, America's closest ally, [is] fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies," he said,

"Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case.

"During World War II, Churchill told the United States, Give us the tools, we'll do the job. And I say, give us the tools and we'll finish the job a lot faster,” Netanyahu said.