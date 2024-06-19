Al Jazeera TV on Wednesday published footage showing an attack by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea against the MV Tutor ship about a week ago, using two explosive boats.

The Houthis claimed that the ship was attacked because its owner ignored warnings not to sail to Israeli ports.

A senior Houthi official told Al Jazeera that "this is an attack on a ship belonging to a company that is one of the largest that violates the ban we imposed on sailing to Israeli ports."

The official claimed that the attack was carried out in five stages - an explosive boat, after which two ballistic missiles and a UAV were launched at the ship. The official added that the Houthis will continue to attack ships belonging to any company that continues to sail to Israeli ports, and that this attack is dedicated to the terrorist organizations in Gaza in honor of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday that the Houthi rebels are believed to have sunk the Greek-owned Tutor.

This is the second time that the Houthis have sunk a ship in the last three months. The UK-owned Rubymar went down on March 2, about two weeks after being struck by missiles.

Following that incident, the Houthis vowed to continue targeting British ships.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region since November, in what they say are attacks in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs in Gaza.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. They have since carried out several rounds of strikes against Houthi targets.