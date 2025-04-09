Dramatic footage was published on Wednesday from the arrest of Mahmoud al-Bana, one of the most wanted men in Judea and Samaria, in the city of Shechem (Nablus).

Al-Bana was previously one of the leaders of the "Lions' Den" terrorist organization and surrendered himself to the Palestinian Authority, which would eventually release him.

Special forces of the Israel Police Lahav 433 "Gidonim" Unit, in collaboration with the IDF and ISA, apprehended the terrorist Muhammad Bana, a senior terrorist who was previously a part of the "Lion's Den" terrorist network in the Nablus area. During his apprehension, he attempted to flee and was shot in his leg.

The terrorist was armed with an M-16 rifle and a spray grenade.

According to the IDF, the terrorist was involved in shooting and explosive attacks toward the security forces in Judea and Samaria and had previously planned additional attacks.

The footage that was published by Arab media shows that the arrest was conducted by an underground force that arrived at the scene in vehicles with Palestinian plates while dressed as Arabs. Thus, the forces managed to surprise the wanted terrorist and quickly apprehend him.

In addition, soldiers of the IDF’s Duvdevan unit, following the direction of the ISA, apprehended the terrorist Khalil Hanbali, who was wanted by security forces due to his involvement in terrorist activity. The terrorist was involved in shooting attacks against IDF soldiers and served as a key weapon supplier. He had also attempted to plan additional attacks.