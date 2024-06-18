Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned that the Hezbollah terrorist organization would be destroyed in a war with Israel after a Hezbollah drone filmed sensitive sites in the Haifa area.

"Nasrallah boasts today about filming the ports of Haifa, operated by international companies from China and India, and threatens to attack them," Katz said.

"We are very close to the moment of decision to change the rules against Hezbollah and Lebanon. In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be severely hit," he said,

"The State of Israel will pay a price on the front and home fronts, but with a strong and united nation, and the full power of the IDF, we will restore security to the residents of the north," the Foreign Minister said.

Earlier, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network published a nine-minute video today (Tuesday) taken by one of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's new 'Hoopoe' drones. The UAV penetrated deep into Israeli territory and filmed its flyover of the port of Haifa.

The UAV filmed multiple sensitive sites, including chemical storage sites, oil storage sites, and the entire port.

Hezbollah has escalated its attacks on northern Israel in recent weeks. Multiple large-scale fires have been started in the north by Hezbollah's attacks.