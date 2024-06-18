כטבם של חיזבאללה מצלם את חיפה חיזבאללה

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen network published a nine-minute video today (Tuesday) taken by one of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's new 'Hoopoe' drones. The UAV penetrated deep into Israeli territory and filmed its flyover of the port of Haifa.

The UAV filmed multiple sensitive sites, including chemical storage sites, oil storage sites, and the entire port.

Red Alert sirens were activated throughout the western Galilee at about 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. Residents subsequently reported several instances of debris falling near the town of Shlomi, one of which caused a fire. The Iron Dome system intercepted three Hezbollah UAVs.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted three suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon. No injuries were reported."

"Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated in the area due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor."