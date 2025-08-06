A project published on Wednesday by the Associated Press appears to attempt to muster compassion for individuals wounded in the September 2024 Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah operatives via remotely detonated pagers. The project, released as a visual and written feature, focuses on six Lebanese individuals injured in the blasts, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians affiliated with the group.

The September 17 attack involved pagers distributed across Lebanon and parts of Syria that exploded simultaneously. The operation reportedly killed 12 people and wounded over 3,000. Israel has stated that the devices were given only to Hezbollah operatives and that testing ensured only the person holding the pager would be harmed.

The AP project includes first-person accounts from those injured. Mahdi Sheri, identified as a Hezbollah fighter, is quoted as saying, "Nothing stood in our way," referring to his marriage via video call during his recovery.

Sarah Jaffal, a 21-year-old woman who picked up a relative's pager, is quoted as saying, "God only burdens us with what we can bear."

Twelve-year-old Hussein Dheini reportedly lost an eye and multiple fingers. His mother, Faten Haidar, is quoted as describing the incident as a "nightmare."

Other individuals profiled include an event planner, a religious teacher, and a young boy, all of whom recount injuries from the blasts and describe the long-term impact on their lives.

The AP notes that all six individuals featured were either members of Hezbollah or directly related to Hezbollah operatives, including fighters and officials. Several reportedly picked up pagers belonging to relatives who were members of the organization.

The AP feature presents detailed narratives and images of the injured but makes minimal reference to Hezbollah’s broader military role.

The survivors’ accounts are presented without direct identification of Hezbollah’s classification as a terrorist organization by numerous Western countries, including the US. While the AP acknowledges the Israeli military’s statement that the operation targeted Hezbollah operatives, the broader strategic context of the operation receives little emphasis.

Photographs accompanying the article show some of the survivors in domestic settings or engaged in rehabilitation activities, reinforcing the personal focus of the report. The individuals featured are described in humanizing detail, such as their pre-injury professions, family life, and ongoing physical and emotional recovery.