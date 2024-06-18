US President Joe Biden's Special Envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon on Tuesday and met with Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri in an attempt to calm tensions along the country's border with Israel.

"Let me be clear the conflict along the Blue Line between Israel and Hezbollah has gone on for long enough. Innocent people are dying, property is damaged, families are shattered, and the Lebanese economy continues to decline. The country is suffering for no good reason," Hochstein told the press after the meeting.

According to the envoy, "It's in everyone's interest to solve it quickly and diplomatically. That is both achievable and it is urgent."

He noted that his meetings in Israel and Lebanon were conducted because the situation is, in his words, serious. "We have seen an escalation over the last few weeks, and what President Biden wants to do is avoid a further escalation to a greater war. That is the effort here. It will take everyone's interest in ending this conflict now and we believe that there is a pathway to diplomatically do it if the sides agree to it."