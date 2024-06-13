Israel Police on Thursday morning opened an investigation after receiving a report of body parts which were found in the Bedouin town of Basmat Tab'un in northern Israel.

Police officers arriving at the scene began investigating whether the murder was carried out in a different location.

The victim is believed to be an individual who was previously reported kidnapped form a home in the city of Maghar.

It is also suspected that the murder was criminal in nature, sourced in an assassination to "settle accounts" between criminals.

Initial results of the investigation show that part of the body was found near Basmat Tab'un, and it is suspected that another part has been found near Maghar, in the vicinity of the Tsalmon Prison.