It has been cleared for publication that Itai Shamai, aged 13 from Modiin, is the boy who was found dead on Sunday in his burning apartment, allegedly murdered by his mother.

The incident occurred a few hours before the onset of the Shavuot holiday, in their apartment in the city, which was set on fire. Shamai's funeral will be held on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. local time at the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in Tel Aviv.

Rescue forces were called to an apartment fire on Sunday in Modiin. Firefighters who broke into the burning apartment found the lifeless bodies of the boy and his mother, with evidence of violence on their bodies.

The police stated that they were investigating a suspected murder-suicide since it appeared that the apartment was set on fire from the inside. Central District Commander Yair Hetzroni stated on Sunday: "We are inspecting all directions, including a murder-suicide."

The Yahad Community Middle School, where Shamai studied, wrote in an obituary for him: "Itai was a sensitive, caring boy who was loved by his friends and the school faculty. His silent smile, generosity, and open heart touched everyone who knew him.