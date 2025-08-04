An Israeli tourist was robbed and murdered while vacationing in Las Vegas, authorities announced today (Monday).

The body of the victim, a man in his 40s, was found in a car outside the city's main tourist hub, Ynet reported.

A Chabas emissary said that the victim stayed at a local hotel. No arrests have been made, and authorities currently believe the incident to be criminal in nature.

In accordance with Halakha (Jewish law), no autopsy was performed. The body was flown back to Israel within a day after he was found.