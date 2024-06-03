The Tikva Forum of Hostages' Families released the following statement following the publication of the news that four hostages were murdered in Hamas custody:

"The families of the Tikva Forum share in the grief of the families of Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper and Nadav Popplewell who were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

"We are all devastated by the murder of the four hostages HY"D , by Hamas terrorists. These civilians, of whom 3 were senior citizens, were murdered in cold blood, while held in captivity.

"This is not an enemy with whom we can sign a deal. They are demanding a return to the situation of October 6th. The only way to avoid a repeat of October 7th is to completely eradicate the terrorist entities in Gaza.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization that lacks any humanity.

"The hostages must be rescued, immediately, through the most powerful military action. No hesitation, no pauses, and no humanitarian aid!

"We want our children back now! And in order to get them home, we must make their remaining in captivity a liability to their captors and not an asset!"