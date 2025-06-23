Troops of the IDF's 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the Jabaliya area of the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of the activity, over the past week combat engineers in the brigade examined and dismantled several underground terror tunnel routes that were used by Hamas terrorists for prolonged stays.

Earlier this month, troops from the 188th Armored Brigade completed an operation to expand the security zone facing the communities of the Western Negev.

The troops operated to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khirbat Ikhzaa, which served as a central stronghold of the Hamas terrorist organization.

תיעוד: חטיבה 188 פועלת בח'רבת אחזעה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Hundreds of Hamas terrorists emerged from this area and infiltrated into communities in the south of the Western Negev during the brutal massacre of October 7th.