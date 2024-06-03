Today (Monday), IDF representatives informed the families of Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell, who were brutally abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7th, that they are no longer alive and that their bodies are held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

The decision to pronounce the four hostages dead was based on intelligence and was confirmed by a Ministry of Health expert committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Religious Services and the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The circumstances of their death in Hamas captivity are still under examination by all the relevant professionals.

The IDF uses a wide variety of methods to gather information about the hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip.

Amiram Cooper, 84, was one of the founders of Kibbutz Nirim. Amiram's wife, Nurit, was kidnapped along with him and was released on October 23 along with Yocheved Lifshitz.

Yoram Metzger, 80, was kidnapped along with his wife, Tamar (Tami) Metzger, who was released.

Haim Perry, 79, was an entrepreneur and peace activist. His wife, Osnat, said that he saved her life during the massacre.

Nadav Popplewell, 51, was kidnapped together with his mother, Channah Peri, 79. Channah was released on November 24 as part of the temporary hostage and ceasefire deal.

Nadav's brother Roi was murdered on October 7.