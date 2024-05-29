Former Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked will be summoned to testify at the police on the investigation of the former district court president Judge Orenstein and former chairman of the Bar Association Nave, as reported by Kan News.

Shaked is also not expected to be questioned under warning and is not a suspect. Orenstein and Naveh are expected to take a line of defense according to which there was no criminal deal between them.

Orenstein is expected to claim that he did not ask for anything from Naveh nor did he receive anything from him, and that Naveh acted on his own behalf and not under instructions from Orenstein, who was recommended by an investigation committee.

Tonight, Orenstein and Naveh were released under restrictive conditions, after an investigation that lasted more than 12 hours. The investigation is also being followed up by Gali Baharav-Miara, Israel’s Attorney General, and taxation and economics attorney, Yonatan Tadmor.

Yesterday, the national fraud investigation unit at Lahav 433 detained Naveh and Orenstein for investigation on suspicion of fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

The police arrived at the homes of the two around 18:30, conducted a search, confiscated documents and took them to the offices of the National Fraud Investigation Unit in Lod.