Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded on Sunday to statements by Australian Immigration Minister Tony Burke, who tried to justify his decision to deny her entry into the country.

Burke claimed that Shaked applying for a lecture tour visa instead of a visitor visa indicated 'other motives.'

In an interview with Sky News, Burke rejected claims that the visa denial stemmed from antisemitism, citing past statements by Shaked as the reason for the decision.

"She said Palestinians should leave Gaza, that areas in Gaza should become football fields, and referred to Palestinian children as 'little snakes,'"he said.

He further stated, "If someone wanted to come here and had previously said that cities in Israel should be leveled, I wouldn't grant them a visa to speak here. If someone had made past statements about Israelis and described them in terms like octopus or some sort of reptile, there is no way I would let them enter."

"I have denied numerous visas, and my department has rejected visas of people wanting to come here to discuss the conflict if we believe they would seriously undermine social cohesion while here. If there's one comment I hear constantly, it's that Australians don't want foreign hate here. Whether that hate demeans Israelis or Palestinians, I'll stand by the same strict line."

Shaked responded to Burke, saying, "Minister Burke's actions and hypocrisy are a cheap ploy, preferring politics over values. He throws the Jewish community in Australia and Australia-Israel relations under the bus in a desperate attempt to win the Muslim vote."