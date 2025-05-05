Against the backdrop of Cabinet disagreements on Sunday night over sending humanitarian aid into Gaza, before the expansion of fighting against Hamas, former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked believes that sending humanitarian aid to Gaza before all hostages have been released from captivity would be a grave mistake on Israel's part.

"In only a few weeks, this government will send humanitarian aid into Gaza. Heaven forbid that they should send aid before there is a hostage deal. What does that mean? That they haven’t succeeded in creating a deal for the release and rescue of the hostages, and they have given free humanitarian aid to Hamas," Shaked said in an interview on Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

She added that, "Giving humanitarian aid without getting our hostages in return is a colossal failure of this government and of the negotiating team. The main lever on Hamas is humanitarian aid, and it must not be given to them for free."

According to Shaked, "Stopping humanitarian aid and maintaining a siege on Gaza will bring our victory."

As noted, following a seven-hour meeting, members of the Cabinet, approved the expansion of fighting as well as a principle outline for the distribution of future humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite the objections of Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir. According to the approved outline, future aid will be transferred through an international fund that will ensure that it does not reach Hamas hands.

Minister Ben-Gvir said at the meeting: "I don't understand why they have to be given humanitarian aid. They have enough food there. Hamas's food stockpiles must be bombed." The IDF Chief of Staff responded: "These ideas put us in danger."

Minister Ben-Gvir responded to Zamir: "We have no legal obligation to provide them with food. Whoever you are fighting against has enough food."

At this point, Netanyahu intervened and said, "Sorry, any minister here can voice his opinion. You can say that you don't agree. If they say things that are in violation of the law, it is the Attorney General's responsibility to clarify the law for them."

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, said, "I want to emphasize that we are committed to international law," and the Cabinet Secretary concluded by saying, "For the record, it will be said that no minister intends to breach international law."

Preparations for the next stage in fighting include a large mobilization of reserves. The reserve forces will be integrated into battle and will take the place of the regular units that will go into Gaza.”