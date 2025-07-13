After spending the weekend in detention as a security prisoner, Israeli far-left-wing journalist and activist Israel Frey will be released on Sunday to house arrest.

Frey was investigated on suspicion of incitement and support of terror after he published a post celebrating the death of five IDF soldiers in Gaza.

The police demanded that he be released to a two-week house arrest. In addition, he was ordered to post bond, and he will be forbidden from leaving the country for 180 days.

On Thursday, Tel Aviv Magistrates' Court Judge Ravit Peleg extended Frey's detention. Per the directive of Israel Prisons Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, Frey was classified as a security prisoner and was held in a security detention facility.

The judge expressed revulsion to Fry's post during the hearing and stated: "These things hurt the public's feelings and are outrageous. How can the death of young men, soldiers, who were killed in the line of duty defending the country, be a good thing?"

Later in the hearing, she wondered: "If the published details align with the legislator’s intent regarding the offense attributed to the suspect, this, in light of the prosecution’s remarks, as indicated by the prosecutor’s statement that this is a borderline case.”

In his tweet, Frey wrote, "The world is better this morning, without the five young men who participated in one of the most brutal crimes against humanity. Unfortunately, for the child in Gaza who is now being operated on without anesthetics, for the girl starving to death, and the family crammed into a tent under the bombs, it is not enough. This is a call to every Israeli mother: don't be the next to receive your son in a coffin as a war criminal. Refuse this."

His remarks sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with many Israelis, both from the left and right, criticizing him harshly. Additionally, complaints were filed with the police for incitement and support for refusal to serve.

דבריו עוררו תגובות חריפות מצד כלל הקשת הפוליטית, כאשר ישראלים רבים, הן מהשמאל והן מהימין, גינו את דבריו בחריפות. במקביל, הוגשו נגדו תלונות במשטרה בגין הסתה לטרור ותמיכה בסרבנות.