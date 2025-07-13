The Philippines Embassy in Israel announced that Leah Mosquera, a 49-year-old Filipina caregiver from Negros Occidental, passed away on Sunday due to severe injuries she sustained when an Iranian missile struck her Rehovot apartment on June 15th.

Dozens of others were injured as a result of the strike, which left extensive damage to buildings in the area.

Mosquera was rushed to Shamir Medical Center, where she underwent multiple surgeries and fought for her life at the Intensive Care Unit for several weeks.

During this time, she was cared for by her sister Joy, who also works in Israel. Joy shared the sad news of her sister's passing and consented to the release of the information to the public.

"The Embassy expresses its deepest gratitude to her and extends heartfelt condolences to the entire Mosquera family in the Philippines. The Embassy also thanks the first responders who rescued Ms. Mosquera, her doctors and nurses for their dedicated care, the priests who visited and prayed over her, and the Filipino community members who offered comfort and support to her sister and friends during this difficult time," the Embassy wrote in a statement.

The Embassy noted that it is working on the repatriation arrangements and the provision of all necessary assistance for Ms. Mosquera.

"Lovingly called Ate Leah by her friends, she would have celebrated her 50th birthday this 29 July. Throughout her many years working in Israel, she dedicated herself to supporting her family back home — an enduring symbol of the courage and sacrifice of overseas Filipino workers around the world," the Embassy added.

Mosquera is the 30th fatality as a result of Iranian missile strikes during Operation Rising Lion. Of the 30, 29 were civilians, of whom four were children. One soldier, who was on leave at the time, was killed in an Iranian missile strike.