Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed the possibility of her returning to politics and her allying with Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman, or Gideon Sa'ar.

When asked at the annual conference of the Rubinstein Center for Constitutional Challenges if and when she would return to political life, she replied that she did not know. "There are no elections yet. I am on good terms with Bennett, Liberman and Sa'ar. We know how to work well with each other, and we also have a similar ideological identity. There may be some kind of big alliance, but there are no elections right now," she said.

She continued, "I talk to everyone, everyone talks to everyone. We are all concerned about the situation in the country, economic, political and security. The right thing to do is to have a broad unity government, with the centrist Zionist parties in the middle, without extreme parties. After the elections, the right and left camps should cooperate, there are things that 80% of the population agrees on."

Turning to the controversy surrounding the recruitment of haredim to the IDF, Shaked recalled her efforts to pass a Draft Law ten years ago. "If you had asked me in 2014, I would have said that 6,000 [haredim] would be recruited in a cycle, and today, 1,500 are being recruited. It doesn't work, the process doesn't happen by itself."

"Before October 7th, I thought that the IDF would manage without the haredim and that it was okay to give them an exemption. After October 7th the reality changed. The IDF needs them, must send recruitment orders, to at least half of them, the IDF should start establishing the haredi brigade that is being talked about. There is a value to having scholars who study Torah, but certainly not with regard to all of them. If you ask the haredi leadership in behind closed doors, they also agree that 50% can enlist. One haredi battalion could reduce the burden on 10 reserve battalions," she said.