One month after launching the Property Tax Fund for damages incurred during Operation Rising Lion, the Tax Authority has released comprehensive data on compensation claims submitted since June 13.

According to the figures, a total of 49,943 claims have been filed so far for various types of property damage:

39,093 for structural/building damage

5,052 for vehicle damage

5,609 for damage to contents, equipment, and business inventory

Of these claims, 29,117 were submitted by private individuals and 18,075 by businesses. The remaining claims came from public institutions and apartment associations.

In 34,273 of the cases, an appraiser has already visited the property or the claim was handled via an expedited process that does not require an on-site evaluation.

So far, 4,398 claims have resulted in finalized appraisals and either full compensation or advance payments have been issued. To date, the Tax Authority has paid out a total of approximately 305 million shekels in compensation.

Many remaining claims are still under review—some pending appraiser visits, others relating to inaccessible or evacuated properties, or cases where appraisers were unable to locate the tenants.

The cities reporting the highest number of claims include:

Tel Aviv-Yafo - 11,083 claims

Ramat Gan - 7,793

Rehovot - 4,286

Bat Yam - 3,900

Petah Tikva - 3,613

Beersheba - 3,415

Bnei Brak - 3,189

Holon - 3,161

Rishon LeZion - 1,680

Haifa - 1,570

The Tax Authority emphasized that claim processing is ongoing and that additional resources have been deployed to accelerate appraisals and compensation disbursements.