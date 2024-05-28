The red lines regarding Iran have been breached. Iran has become, de factor, a near-nuclear country. We must stop it and reverse its course.

On Monday, the IAEA published a report saying that Iran now has 142.1 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60% and 751.3 kilograms of uranium enriched to up to 20%.

Together, this amount allows the manufacture of at least eight nuclear bombs.

The Iranian octopus' strategic goal is to divert Israel's attention to wars against its proxies (Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and others) so that we will not busy ourselves with stopping Iran.

We must not fall into this trap, and we must not fall asleep on watch. There are things we can do via operational planning and diplomatic wisdom.

This is an existential threat which must be at the top of Israeli leaders' priority lists.