IDF attacks Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah military structures in the area of Souaneh and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon on Friday evening, as well as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Yaroun, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Furthermore, an IAF aircraft struck Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Hanine in southern Lebanon, it said.

Earlier, approximately 20 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into different areas in northern Israel.

Several falls were identified in the areas of Dovev and Manara and damage was caused. IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire.

One rocket hit and caused damage to a synagogue in Moshav Dovev, located in the Upper Galilee, around 7 km north of the border with Lebanon.

The IDF also said that, following sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas, a suspicious aerial target was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array in the area of Dishon.

A siren that sounded late on Friday night in the Upper Galilee area, as well as the siren that sounded in the areas of Kela and Sha'al, it was determined to be a false alarm.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)