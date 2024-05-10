The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this morning (Friday) that the Northern Command continues enhancing readiness and preparation for various combat scenarios in the north. Earlier this week, the reserve battalions of the 6th Brigade participated in a brigade-level exercise in the Western Galilee, led by the Ground Forces Training Center.

In the exercise simulating warfare in Lebanon, infantry, armored and engineering forces alongside logistics and communication support personnel, practiced operational cooperation in rugged and complex terrains using camouflage and combat techniques.

Since the beginning of the war, the 6th Brigade has been defending Israel's northern border, with a wide deployment of soldiers from Rosh HaNikra to the Golan Heights.

In an exercise conducted by the 91st Division, the division's headquarters and its commanders trained for a variety of scenarios to accelerate readiness for an operation in this arena.

The 769th Brigade also held an exercise alongside the Israeli Air Force and the Logistics Corps of the Northern Command, to train for a scenario of rapid aerial resupply to ground forces operating in enemy territory.